Naveed Anwar, managing director and global head of digital and data platforms at Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions, will be featured in a fireside chat at Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2024 on Monday, March 18, at 2:15 p.m. CT, to discuss how AI is transforming the industry.

The summit takes place March 18-19 at the Omni Nashville in Nashville, Tenn., and brings together industry experts to discuss innovation in AI and banking automation.

During the one-on-one chat with Anwar, he will discuss:

How AI will transform payments;

AI as a tool; and

Using AI to make better financial decisions

Throughout 2023, Citi TTS looked to enhance its platform offerings with e-commerce and modernization at the forefront, Bis Chatterjee, head of partnerships and innovations at Citi TTS, previously told Bank Automation News.

In fact, Citi TTS invested in online merchant innovation provider SellersFI and payment fintech Icon Solutions in December, according to Chatterjee.

With technologies like machine learning, RPA, and AI rapidly evolving, the Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2024 strives to be the epicenter for discourse and insights to better prepare industry professionals for the future.

