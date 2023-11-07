Bank Automation News is pleased to announce that Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2024 will take place March 18-19 in Nashville, Tenn., at the Omni Nashville. This premier industry event focuses on the transformative power of AI and other automations within the banking sector and will provide insights, strategies and best practices for automating bank functions from industry professionals.

View the full summit agenda here for details on two immersive days of panels and presentations with a focus on the future of AI and banking.

Attendees can expect panel discussions on AI, automation and innovations specific to building a sustainable, tech-forward framework within U.S. financial institutions.

The event will also offer the opportunity for a customized conference experience featuring two engaging tracks to choose from: Technology and Strategy.

Event topics will include:

The AI revolution in banking;

Creating a culture of AI adoption;

Ideation in banking;

Automating real-time payment processes; and more.

In addition to hearing about new technology trends from experts from a range of financial institutions, attendees will benefit from networking opportunities and roundtable discussions.

Learn more and register here for Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2023.