Bank Automation News is pleased to announce that applications are now being accepted for the AI in Action Demo Challenge, which will take place at Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2024 on March 19 in Nashville, Tenn.

The AI-focused demo challenge allows startups in the financial services industry to demonstrate their technologies for the tech-forward bank executive audience at the summit.

Fintechs less than 7 years old with a focus on AI innovation, from chatbots to biometric solutions, are invited to complete a short survey to be considered by the editorial team. The deadline for applications is Friday, January 12.

Companies are required to present a live demo at the event.

Apply for the demo challenge here.

Learn more and register here for Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2024.