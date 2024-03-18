NASHVILLE — Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2024 kicks off today with panelists from BankUnited, Fifth Third Bank and Wells Fargo taking the stage to discuss today’s AI revolution in banking at the Omni Nashville in Nashville, Tenn.

The two-day event is packed with panel discussions, presentations and networking opportunities, and will be highlighted by a fireside chat with Don Muir, chief executive of digital bank Arc.

The event gathers industry experts to discuss advancements in AI and banking automation, including how to address operational challenges and boost efficiency.

View the full event agenda here.

Three key themes to watch for at the summit are:

1. How to approach new technology in an era of generative AI. Speakers from Wells Fargo, Michigan State University Federal Credit Union, First Bank and Fifth Third Bank will discuss how to approach new technology while breaking down how to:

Create a culture of AI;

Identify uses for new tech; and

Implement new strategies.

2. The realities of ROI on automation tech spend. Tech spend at banks continues to tick up quarter over quarter with automation and efficiency at the forefront of those efforts. Execs from KeyBank and PNC Financial will share how to determine ROI when budgeting tech spend.

3. Automating real-time payments. Financial institutions continue to invest in payments capabilities as instant payment demand grows. Panelists from the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, Star One Credit Union and Citizens Bank will discuss the latest innovations in real-time payments today.

Learn more and register here for Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2024.