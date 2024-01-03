Don Muir, chief executive of San Francisco-based digital bank Arc, will be featured in a fireside chat at Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2024 on Tuesday, March 19, at 10 a.m. CT, to discuss the digital bank’s strategy to scale with a tech-forward mindset.

The digital bank, which was founded in 2021 and has raised $181 million in total funding, focused on growing its market reach in 2023 following the March banking crisis. In fact, amid the bank collapses Arc grew its deposits and rolled out white-glove customer experience offering Arc Gold to mimic traditional banking offerings, Muir previously told Bank Automations News.

The summit takes place March 18-19 at the Omni Nashville in Nashville, Tenn., and brings together industry experts to discuss innovation in AI and banking automation.

View the full agenda for Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2024 here.

Arc has a streamlined onboarding process that takes less than 10 minutes and has strong APIs in place for quick access to data and integration capabilities, Muir said.

The CEO will discuss Arc’s ability to meet consumer demand through technology and its latest innovation efforts including its international treasury product which launched in November.

Learn more and register here for Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2024.