Open banking is now a reality, introducing new ways for financial institutions to stay compliant and capitalize on open banking-powered tools.

In this webinar, Understanding Open Banking: How To Take Advantage Of Data Flows To Comply And Grow Your Business, we explored best practices for not only securely sharing consumer-permissioned data, but also leveraging it to fund accounts, enable payments, and reduce account and transaction risk. Learn how to optimize the entire customer journey by reducing friction, increasing conversion rates, and enhancing fraud prevention.

Although open banking timelines continue to shift, it’s crucial for financial institutions to engage now to stay competitive and avoid falling behind. This session includes survey data from bank executives, providing insights into what industry leaders are prioritizing as they navigate the evolving landscape of open banking.