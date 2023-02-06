Several technology leaders from PNC Financial Services are joining the Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2023 event to discuss their approaches to automation: Tom Lang, executive vice president and head of treasury management products and operation, Matthew Barrett, AI and intelligent automation manager, and Scott Kinross, senior vice president and software engineering director.

View the full agenda for Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2023 here.

Lang will speak Thursday, March 2, at 1:30 p.m. ET on the panel “Automation operations: Use cases for transformation”;

Barrett will speak Thursday, March 2, at 2:15 p.m. ET on the panel “Automation and the pursuit of efficiency: A frank discussion on cost/benefit”; and

Kinross will speak Friday, March 3, at 9:05 a.m. ET on the panel “New approaches and techniques in RPA.”

PNC’s recent automated innovations include earned wage access tool PNC Earned It and forecasting tool PINACLE Cash Forecasting. The bank’s equipment spend increased 7% sequentially to $369 million in Q4 2022.

Read more on PNC’s automation efforts

The Summit takes place March 2-3 at the Westin Charlotte in Charlotte, N.C., and brings together U.S.-based industry experts to discuss banking automation and technology topics, including cloud modernization and automating real-time payment processes. The Summit will feature more than 35 exceptional speakers from across the banking technology ecosystem.

Learn more about the Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2023 here and register here.