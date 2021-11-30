TD Bank, along with robotic process automation (RPA) company Automation Anywhere and cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius, announced promotions this month:

TD Bank names Dinn CIO

Judy Dinn was promoted Nov. 1 to chief information officer at TD Bank, where she is responsible for strategic technology planning and delivery for the $1.3 billion bank. She succeeds Janice Withers, who has retired.

“Judy is an exceptional technology leader with deep expertise in retail banking and wealth management and a proven track record of leading technology integrations and transformations,” Greg Braca, president and CEO of TD Bank, said in the announcement.

Dinn previously served as chief architect and CIO of the Toronto-based bank’s U.S. credit cards division. Prior to joining TD Bank in 2020, Dinn was CIO of credit cards at JPMorgan Chase. She has more than 20 years’ experience as a financial services technology leader for several Canadian-based global banks, including Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), CIBC and Bank of Montreal (BMO), as well as with core provider Finastra.

Dinn will report to Braca and current CIO Greg Keeley, who will become senior executive vice president effective in January 2022.

Automation Anywhere appoints its first social impact officer

Neeti Mehta Shukla, co-founder of RPA giant Automation Anywhere, has been appointed its first social impact officer.

In her new role, Mehta Shukla will supervise the company’s social impact office and will direct social responsibility efforts, including increasing societal access to automation and artificial intelligence (AI) technology, according to the Nov. 22 announcement.

“The launch of this new role and our social impact office will enable us to drive increased focus on our corporate giveback and sustainability efforts,” Mihir Shukla, CEO and co-founder of Automation Anywhere, said in a statement.

Mehta Shukla was the company’s first head of marketing before transitioning to senior vice president of brand strategy and culture architect. She has more than 20 years of experience in business management and marketing.

Smith joins fintech Glia as chief operating officer

Jeremy Smith on Nov. 9 became the new chief operating officer at digital customer service (DCS) solution provider Glia. He oversees marketing, sales and client relationships.

Smith will work alongside Dan Michaeli, CEO and co-founder, Justin DiPietro, chief strategy officer and co-founder, and Carlos Paniagua, chief technology officer and co-founder.

“Jeremy comes to our team with a strong track record of success in the customer and employee experience realm. As our new COO, I’m confident his support and leadership will be extremely valuable as we continue to scale, helping meet the tremendous demand for leading DCS technology,” Michaeli said in the announcement.

Smith spent the past seven years with Qualtrics as the experience management leader after serving as an engagement manager at McKinsey & Company.

Nadkarni promoted to chief growth and product officer at Celsius

Tushar Nadkarni was promoted to chief growth and product officer Nov. 2 at Celsius Network, a cryptocurrency lending platform. He heads the company’s global product, growth, design and marketing teams, and reports to CEO Alex Mashinsky.

“As we prepare for the next chapter of our growth, I am excited to bring on a world-class leader like Tushar to scale Celsius from our first one million customers to our vision of 100 million customers,” Mashinsky said in the announcement.

Nadkarni previously led consumer and financial technology at Celsius. He has held comparable roles at Uber and Facebook. Nadkarni joined Celsius from Slingshot Growth Lab, where he served as a founder and managing partner. Prior to that, he was an associate partner at McKinsey & Company, where he consulted with financial services and technology firms on operational strategy.