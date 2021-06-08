Walmart continues to ramp up its financial services offerings, today announcing a new deal inked with payments platform PayNearMe that allows customers to pay rent, car payments and utility bills with cash at participating Walmart stores starting in August. Customers will use the PayNearMe app to display a scannable biller barcode on their smartphones to pay bills with cash in the store and get a receipt confirming payment. Payments are then transferred to the biller electronically, Laura Rummel, senior director of account management and retail […]