The Bank Automation News team is pleased to announce that Michael Beattie, executive vice president and chief technology officer at Kansas City, Mo.-based Lead Bank, will join the speaker faculty for Bank Automation Summit Fall 2022 to discuss how to develop for the cloud in order to enable technology strategy on Monday, Sept. 19, at 10 a.m.

The session will dive into cloud-enabling legacy and core applications, microservices for cloud deployment and the role of containerization in cloud development.

The 2022 Bank Automation Summit Fall takes place live at the Hyatt Olive 8 in Seattle on Sept. 19-20, and brings together industry experts to discuss compelling technology content including the latest automation trends, developing for cloud and pursuing embedded finance.

View the full agenda for the Summit here.

Beattie, who took over as Lead Bank’s CTO in 2020, has more than 15 years in digital transformation and technology-enabled services. His experience includes delivering digital operations and platform transformations, cloud migrations and customer software solutions.

