Amazon.com Inc.’s online services business suffered at least its third outage in the past month, knocking a number of websites offline, but service was restored by Wednesday morning.

Users of Amazon Web Services began reporting network connectivity problems at its US-East-Region 1 facility in Northern Virginia around 7:35 a.m. New York time Wednesday, and technicians began addressing the problem in less than an hour. Normal service was restored before 10 a.m., according to Amazon’s service health dashboard.

Users reported problems accessing websites such as Walt Disney Co.’s Hulu video streaming service, cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase Global Inc. and investment manager Fidelity Investments, according to Downdetector.

Amazon had one of the worst outages in its history on Dec. 7, affecting Netflix Inc., robot vacuums and even ticket sales for Adele’s upcoming tour. Amazon attributed that incident to “unexpected behavior” of its automated processes.

–By Michael Tobin with assistance from Spencer Soper (Bloomberg Mercury)