Financial institutions are implementing technology throughout the customer experience, including account opening, servicing and even transactions, but banks also need to know if clients are having problems navigating digital offerings.

That’s where engagement results, client monitoring and customer surveys come in, Debbie Miglaw, head of digital business development at Broadridge Financial Services, tells Bank Automation News on this episode of “The Buzz” podcast.

Banks can access client feedback by using technology to listen, she said, and they can use data to determine how clients are interacting with digital options.

Are clients dropping off at any point of digital account opening? Or is there friction in digital check depositing? Banks are already collecting metrics on their technology use, and they can use that data to measure whether the technology they have releases is successful, Miglaw said.

Listen as Broadridge’s Miglaw discusses how banks can improve the customer experience by leaning on data and insights.

Subscribe to The Buzz Podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google podcasts, or download the episode.