Open banking fintech MX has appointed Wes Hummel as its chief technology officer, a role in which he will oversee the company’s engineering and information security teams and report to Chief Executive Jim Magats.

“[Wes] brings a tremendous amount of experience building and leading high-impact engineering teams at the world’s leading technology and fintech companies,” Magats said in a release.

Hummel previously served as PayPal’s vice president of site reliability and cloud engineering.

“I spent 14 years at PayPal in increasing responsibility around cloud infrastructure, data centers, global network services,” Hummel told Bank Automation News. “My approach has always been to take a software development, software engineering approach to any problem that exists.”

MX will focus on automation to scale and grow, he told BAN.

“Automation is a key part of what we’ll do because we intend to continue to grow MX, and the way to do that will be through automating,” Hummel said, adding that he anticipates expanding automation in operational aspects and software development.

M&T Bank appoints Dhar as its chief digital officer

Ishet Dhar was named chief digital officer at $204 billion M&T Bank, where he will focus on digital to create simple, differentiated experiences.

Dhar previously served as senior vice president of digital consumer delivery at Bank of America, according to a release.

“Ishet will supercharge our digital transformation at M&T, driving new technology innovation and experiences for our customers and communities,” Christopher Kay, head of consumer and business banking and marketing at the bank, said in the release.

Former JPMorgan CIO moves to Ranqx

Former JPMorgan Chase Chief Information Officer and Treasurer John Horner has made the move to small- to medium-sized business (SMB) lender Ranqx to serve as chairman.

Horner since 2002 has worked at JPMorgan Chase, where he held several senior leadership roles; he currently serves as a managing partner at learning and innovation advisor company MoVi Partners, according to a release.

“[Horner] brings a wealth of experience, passion and connections into the North American banking and financial sector,” Ranqx Chief Executive Dave Lewis said in a statement.

Klasha taps former PayPal employee as chief product officer

Cross-border tech company Klasha has named Ayman Jawhar as its chief product officer.

Jawhar is a former employee of PayPal, where he created the payment platform’s mobile-first business account, according to a Klasha release.

“[Jawhar’s] expertise will improve our B2B and B2C products, giving merchants more ways to sell in Africa seamlessly, and enhance the international shopping experience for consumers,” Klasha Chief Executive Jess Anuna said in the release.

