This month, a startup that works with fintechs and banks looked to a banking executive to build out its C-level team, while bank executives at Bank of America and Bank of New York Mellon accepted outside offers.

Bank of America names new regional presidents

The $3.2 trillion Bank of America named Susan Rabinowitz president of its Treasure Coast region in Florida. She succeeds Doug Sherman, who led that market for nine years and is retiring, the bank said in a statement.

Rabinowitz has worked in commercial banking and real estate at Bank of America and most recently was the commercial credit risk executive for the bank’s global risk team, according to the release.

Bank of America also named Carolyn Rainey president of Bank of America Charlottesville. She served as the bank’s market executive for Charlottesville, Va., for four years, according to the bank, and is a native of the area.

Rainey has spent nearly 40 years with Bank of America, having joined in 1983, and progressed through a variety of roles including in marketing, technology, operations, regulatory relations, and retail and small business banking.

First Internet Bank brings on new development officer

The $4.2 billion First Internet Bank has named Genevieve Lua as vice president, business development officer to work with its Small Business Administration lending team.

Prior to the appointment, Lua was vice president, business banker at Bank of America, where her purview included maintaining relationships with small and midsize business clients. She was also an associate vice president and business relationship manager at $3.7 trillion JPMorgan Chase.

Quontic Bank names new VP of digital bank operations

All-digital $916.1 million Quontic Bank plucked from the ranks of $9.4 billion Safra National Bank of New York to name Adriana Ramon as its new senior vice president of digital bank operations.

Ramon, who previously served as first vice president of digital bank operations at Safra, began her career as a corporate credit officer at $3.5 billion Scotiabank. She will be responsible for developing and redesigning its customer experience journey as well as “enhancing” its deposit operations, the bank said in its announcement.

SEI Investments promotes CIO to CEO role

Starting June 1, Ryan Hicke will become chief executive officer and a board member at investment and asset management solutions provider SEI Investments Co., which is based in Oaks, Pa.

Hicke is currently executive vice president and chief information officer at SEI, and in the new role will succeed company founder Alfred P. West Jr. West will become executive chairman after having served for more than 50 years as CEO since 1968. Among his duties as CIO, Hicke headed up SEI Sphere, the company’s cyber and data protection services initiative.

Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. names president

Financial markets clearing and settlement services provider Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. (DTCC) named Frank La Salla president and chief executive officer. Currently CEO of the $444.4 billion Bank of New York Mellon‘s issuer services business, La Salla assumes his new role Aug. 12.

The move comes with the retirement of Michael C. Bodson, who has been CEO of DTCC since July 2012. La Salla will become the company’s CEO-elect June 13, according to a release from DTCC, and the outgoing and incoming CEOs will work together on the transition through August.

La Salla, who spent nearly 30 years with BNY Mellon, will also serve as president and CEO of the Depository Trust Company, Fixed Income Clearing Corp. and National Securities Clearing Corp., all subsidiaries of DTCC.

ABA executive joins fintech

Former American Bankers Association (ABA) executive Lisa Gold Shier is now chief strategy officer — a newly created role — at Asa Technologies, a startup provider of an API-based platform that vets and connects fintechs with financial institutions.

Gold Shier, who calls herself a “fintech enthusiast,” said in a LinkedIn post that she made the move because Asa addresses a pain point for banks — choosing fintechs to partner with — in a mutually beneficial system. She most recently was senior vice president, business innovation and technology strategy at ABA. Gold Schier also worked at the $564.2 billion U.S. Bank as a vice president and retail market manager.