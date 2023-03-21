Euro1, one of the largest payment systems in Europe, has migrated to the ISO 20022 messaging standard.

For European banking, the transition is a step toward a standardized and efficient payment infrastructure.

Euro1 is a real-time gross settlement system operated by EBA Clearing, which processes high-value euro-denominated payments between banks and financial institutions. The system reportedly processes hundreds of billions of euros of payments per day, making it a crucial component of the European financial system.

The new messaging standard provides greater consistency and harmonization across payment systems, reducing complexity and increasing efficiency, according to a release from EBA Clearing. It also offers enhanced data capabilities, enabling banks to better manage risk and compliance.

The ISO 20022 migration is part of an industrywide initiative to modernize and standardize payment systems across Europe. The European Central Bank has set a deadline of 2025 for all payment systems in the euro area to migrate to the new messaging standard.

This article was written using ChatGPT. Bank Automation News uses published and non-published material, such as press releases and transcripts of live interviews, to generate AI-produced content. All AI-produced content is reviewed by Bank Automation News editors.