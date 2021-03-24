Solution provider <a href="https:\/\/enteruptors.com\/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">Enteruptors<\/a> leverages the cloud, data and artificial intelligence (AI) to help banks automate regulatory reporting, manage risk and digitalize auditing process discovery. In this video, Managing Director David Jordan shares how the company\u2019s solution, Perform in a Box, simplifies many bank risk and regulatory activities through the use of intelligent automation.\r\n\r\nEnteruptors\u2019 Perform in a Box solution, which is designed for community banks and credit unions, incorporates Reggie, an AI-powered virtual assistant that automates tasks such as repricing, modeling, forecasting and budgeting. The company\u2019s most recent offering is Savvy Assessor, a service that uses AI to help credit teams calculate the probability of default for risk and regulatory purposes.\r\n\r\nThe Sydney-based startup is one of five companies in<a href="https:\/\/bankautomationnews.com\/allposts\/fintech-discovery\/5-startups-to-watch-bank-automation-news-unveils-latest-accelerator-cohort\/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener"> <em>Bank Automation News\u2019<\/em> 10th Fintech Discovery cohort<\/a>. Fintech Discovery, formerly INV Fintech, is the publication\u2019s marketing accelerator and a network that provides members with instant access to innovators, information and ideas. The accelerator is designed to boost the exposure of emerging technologies and serve as a launch point for financial services companies\u2019 roadmaps. The five startups in the cohort were selected after a rigorous review process by BAN along with its partners and mentors. Since 2015, <a href="https:\/\/bankautomationnews.com\/fintech-discovery\/ u" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">Fintech Discovery<\/a> has helped more than 50 startups grow their businesses.\r\n\r\n<em>Bank Automation Ignite, on April 13-14, is the event for inspiring automation initiatives and investment in financial services. At the virtual event, financial services professionals can discover new use cases and technologies that are accelerating automation in banking. Learn more and register at <a href="https:\/\/bankautomationignite.com\/?utm_source=Editorial&utm_medium=BAN_Footer&utm_campaign=BAN_Footer" target="_blank" rel="noopener nofollow">www.BankAutomationIgnite.com<\/a>. <\/em>\r\n\r\n<em>The following is a transcript generated by AI technology that has been lightly edited but still contains errors.<\/em>\r\n<div class="transcript-scroll-box-premium"><strong>David Jordan<\/strong>\r\nA new generation of tools to solve executive problems, focused on what bankers need to do to keep in business, consolidating multiple systems and adding AI to drive real savings, and doing in minutes, what takes weeks. So it's a quick demo of what we do. Logging in to a secure cloud platform, where we can do monthly processing at a fraction of the cost. And the fraction of the time is at the end of month is the steps through or rolling up the month loading files, which could be important from the banking book and the general ledger by the IT system to people selecting the files that they want. Once you've loaded all the files, we can go in and select the processes that we want to run, run the processes. And that's it. We've processed re transformed all the data, and it's ready to start producing reports and returns. One of the steps we do next is to run a forecast. And the forecast is a sophisticated module that takes the latest General Ledger data and latest banking book data, applies forecast parameters and builds a three year rolling forecasts again, in seconds. On a daily basis, we go into the Treasury system. And the Treasury system relating all the investments that we put in for liquidity handles a range of things for regular reporting requirements from counting Counterparty exposure, making sure that within capital limits to being able to identify which group it goes into regulatory return based on its credit rating, and whether it's a bank or a non bank, we can also view the transactions to reconnect journalize monthly interest movements. And now that we've done all that we agree to actually produce reports. So we can go in and produce the top bank balance sheet, select the date, click Run report. And now we like to tap that and populated with the data. And I can go in and produce this as a save this as an Excel spreadsheet or produce a PDF and Excel spreadsheet. And we can produce a range of reports from Profit and Loss we can do month to date year to date, we can do the 12 months we can do a quarterly for three year forecasts, we can produce a range of other reports like operational risk report. But more important is the regulatory reporting. Anyway, we can produce the regulatory returns for the Australian regulators epra. We can produce the quarter report for United States banks. Eric produce the call report for the United States credit unions. And once we've gone through, and we accept that all the information is correct and they're triggered for reports, we can go in and export the return. Basically, we select the items that we want to send, select the date.Hey, I've just produced the XML file that can go to the regulator. This is internal, but this is the data that would go between the bank and the regulators. So in a matter of minutes, we've been able to produce the profit loss and balance sheets versus all the data done forecasts and produce the regulatory return. It's low risk. It's at a low cost. And it's quick. The foundation of performance a box is a rules based engine and templates, it enables us to very quickly and allows users to very quickly update formulas and update the regular return. So we so the user can go in and select the item that they want to look at. And you can see the rigor of the general ledger items that are involved. If they want help, they can go to a wizard and step through and build up the GL set you need to add to it or add routines that are used for calculating different components. The regulatory system enables us to do a number of things we we've got a manual data entry for off balance sheet items. Regulatory audit system makes the auditors Life is a whole lot easier. So you can go in select, say housing loan interest to get the big can actually drill down and look at how that is calculated. So it makes it a lot easier for auditors to follow through the system. We have an adjustment system, where if there's some errors in the information we've got from the banking book, the general ledger, we can make a manual adjustment to the regulatory return. And that gets approved by the supervisors and is an audit trail. So the regulatory reporting process is so much simpler than pages or spreadsheets that it currently exists in many organizations. We have a number of tools to help with asset liability management, for example, a calendar view of term deposit maturities, we have a portfolio forecasting module. So we can actually drill down to individual products and forecasts on based on interest rates or maturity rates or deposits, and do your three year forecasts which then rolls on into the base rolling forecasts. And we have the same for learners investments, etc. We also have a repricing module that makes life a lot easier. So we have a term deposit planning. So I could say, look, show me the average rates for the term deposits and actually drill down into product groups. Don't individual products down to individual tears for three years of forecasts. But now let's introduce you to Reggie, Reggie is our artificial intelligence assistant. And instead of spending hours on spreadsheets, we can ask Reggie, Hey, can you increase TD rates by 25 basis points for a three, tier four in October 21 enrich your step what you want to do is say yes, and ready to apply that to them all. And then what we do is we apply those parameters against a profile of term deposits that we've built on turn deposit contracts, and we can actually drill down to individual products. So applying this model against the loans and investments, we're able to do our hedging, so you can see a very powerful tool to help out with asset liability management. Hey, Reggie can also help us with scenarios for stress tests or to model new products or opening new branches etc. so we can say hey Ricci model 40% drop in property values and we can see what the impact of capital and liquidity is. performative box integrates into Microsoft Teams. So we were able to integrate with the Power BI for dashboards. And for workflow processes. We're able to work with a task management so you can actually see what the tasks assigned and do charts etc. are very highly integrated process of being able to from the chat process be able to drive functions within performing a box and to advise task management when tasks have been completed. This is a very quick run through of a very sophisticated system that's having a great impact on small financial institutions around the world.<\/div>