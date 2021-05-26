KeyBank projects that 450 full-time equivalent (FTE) worker processes will be automated by January 2022, requiring the $176 billion bank to augment its automation team. The Ohio-based bank, which in 2017 began to roll out robotic process automation (RPA) in its frontline, middle and back-office operations, currently executes about 300 FTE worker processes daily. The bank’s bots are deployed in commercial credit, consumer lending, commercial lending, the contact center, ACH payments, human resources […]