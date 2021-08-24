SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Full Skope LLC has launched a new version of its SkopeLend loan origination system (LOS), a modern loan origination platform that builds upon the success of Full Skope’s previous LOS, which over the last twelve months processed more than 10,000 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans for over 15 financial institutions across the nation.

The new SkopeLend LOS combines the core strength of its predecessor – its ability to scale in support of high volume loan origination for both consumer and commercial loans, with the business agility to simply configure and modify new loan products and workflows on the fly. SkopeLend also provides compliant loan document templates that are automatically completed and routed for e-signature with the click of a button. Now lenders can stay ahead of their competition and quickly seize new opportunities without being subjected to their technology vendor’s timelines and massive professional services fees.

For banks and other lenders that are just now thinking about their path to digital transformation, SkopeLend LOS makes this journey much less daunting. For example, a new company-branded digital loan application can be set up and ready for borrowers to use in as little as two days.

SkopeLend LOS is available for purchase via the SalesForce AppExchange, which makes it a cost-effective solution that brings the added benefits of world-class security and infrastructure, as well as integrations to an ecosystem of thousands of other innovative technology partners. Its ease of implementation and hyper-configurability make it the leading solution for small to midsize banks and credit unions, as well as non-bank lenders.

Doug Hogan, CEO of Full Skope, explains “We built this product specifically for community banks and credit unions and other types of lenders who may not have large IT staffs and budgets to manage long, complex, and risky LOS implementation projects, followed by an endless string of platform support projects. They may have thought having leading loan origination technology was never really an option, but with SkopeLend we’re leveling the playing field by making exceptional technology more accessible to these businesses.”

About Full Skope LLC

Full Skope LLC is a financial services technology company with offices in downtown San Antonio, TX. Full Skope offers a range of leading, innovative products for banks, credit unions, and non-bank lenders, in addition to its flagship product, SkopeLend Loan Origination System. For more information visit www.fullskope.com or you can reach CEO Doug Hogan by email at [email protected].