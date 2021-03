Venture capital funding for fintech companies is on track for its best quarter since 2018, following a year that brought digital functionality in financial institutions to the forefront. Quarterly fintech funding by the end of February exceeded $13.4 billion, and the momentum is likely to continue, according to a report released last week by research firm CB Insights. A case in point is the blockbuster fundraising rounds by cloud payments platform Stripe, which raised $600 million in […]