Bank Automation News is pleased to announce that the inaugural Bank Automation Summit Europe 2024 will take place Oct. 7-8 in Frankfurt, Germany, at the Hilton Frankfurt.

Located in one of Europe’s top three financial hubs and co-chaired by Angela Yore, founder and managing director of media and marketing consultancy firm SkyParlour, this premier event brings together industry professionals to explore cutting-edge bank automation technology. The summit is designed to enhance banking AI strategies and automation implementation for decision makers.

The event features a fireside chat with Jean-Marc Thienpont, head of omnichannel and biometrics at J.P. Morgan Payments. During the session he will discuss crucial technology and automation trends.

View the full summit agenda here for details about these two immersive days of panels and presentations.

Attendees can expect panel discussions on the evolution of AI, instant payments, mergers and acquisitions, and regulation in financial services.

Event topics include:

The AI revolution in banking;

Pursuing a clean data future;

The evolution of instant payments in Europe;

Consolidation in the banking sectors of the U.S. and Europe; and more.

In addition to hearing from experts from financial institutions including Barclays, JPMorgan Chase, Starling Bank and Unicredit Bank, attendees will benefit from networking opportunities through roundtable discussions and a live startup demo showcasing technology companies that serve the global financial services industry.

Learn more and register here for Bank Automation Summit Europe 2024.