New York-based Lendsmart automates and digitizes the lending and home buying operations for banks, credit unions and nonbank lenders. It leverages APIs and artificial intelligence technology to automate manual processes and its platform can be white-labeled and customized. The technology focuses on two bottlenecks of the home buying and lending process: underwriting and communication. The software pulls data from documents to automatically populate fields in the application and transaction processes, while the platform connects various parties of the homebuying process for easy communication in a common channel.

Watch the video for a short demo of Lendsmart's product with co-founders AK Patel and Gem George.

AK Patel
Good afternoon guys. I'm AK the co founder and CEO of Lendsmart. I'm here with Gem, our co founder and COO. We are a digital lending platform coupled with a home buying marketplace. And at Lendsmart we stand for smarter lending. Now, during this demo, we're going to show you guys how we're truly fixing the biggest bottleneck in the mortgage process, which is underwriting and communication. And all by using big data to assist the home buyer through the home purchase via a single end to end digital experience. Now I'm going to hand this over to Gem, to walk you guys through our demo.\r\n\r\n<strong>Gem George<\/strong>\r\nHey, everyone, my name is Gem, co founder and COO of blend smart, and we stand for smarter lending. We can all agree that the home buying journey and lending process is painful for both the borrower and lender. Here at LearnSmart. We have built an AI driven digital lending platform, coupled with a home buying marketplace. Now for lenders, we have been able to save you time, increase the productivity increase your profits, while providing a next generation digital experience for both the homebuyer and the lender. The digital experience starts with the homebuyer, providing a city town or address of the property they are interested in. We import all data points from the property that are critical not only to the loan application, but for the whole home buying transaction. I also wanted to mention that our platform is 100% customizable to the lenders, branding, and marketing requirements. Next, we take the homebuyer through a what we call a conversational style experience with Len smarts proprietary platform that starts auto populating a 1003 mortgage application. The only questions the homebuyer is going to answer in the platform are the ones we can't get from the documents or the data that will be uploaded, the homebuyer will start selecting their team of experts and advisors advisors, starting with the real estate agent. After picking their team of experts and advisors, they will show up on the right hand side of the platform. The home buyer will rely on that on them during the home purchase. Anytime the home buyer needs help, they can simply simply click on the experts profile to start communicating. We use technology to facilitate and capture the relevant data and the required documents to complete the application and interactive iframe experiences used to collect financial statements. Here you can see how a homebuyer logs into the financial institution and select the accounts that are needed for the loan. Not only do we have the financial statements, but we take the data right off of the statements to help complete the mortgage application. For income verification, we provide the same iframe experience for the borrower to log into their payroll providers platform, giving us the ability to pull the information straight from the source. The ability to secure securely transmit pictures and documents from your mobile phone straight to the application is also available. We provide access to cloud storage within the platform. The homebuyer can upload documents from anywhere, don't worry, because our AI can decipher if it's the right document where it belongs and take the data from it to complete the mortgage application. Instead of opening up multiple tabs, downloading the documents to your desktop, emailing them separately to yourself or to the loan officer. You can do it all in a single digital experience on the smart platform. We use proprietary technology to read each document no matter how the homebuyer wishes to provide their documents. It gives the lender the power to get the information the right way the first time, ultimately saving the lender money and time. As the AI is interpreting all the information. We are instantly verifying identity, assets, income and employment. The verification reports that are generated fulfill the day one certainty requirement that lenders need. The AI is also comparing it to all the 200 plus conditions that Freddie Mac has provided for us. We auto generate letters of explanation now rather than 30 days down the road. These processes generally take days and weeks to complete. Imagine the time and the money the lender will save by using our technology. After submitting their application, the homebuyer will interact with their personal mortgage dashboard. They will always know where they are in the process. get a better understanding of The different loan products the homebuyer qualifies for, and what is involved with closing costs, kind of like a loan estimate but much easier to understand.\r\n\r\nThe dashboard is where the home buyer will also complete any tasks that need to be done, such as signing off on disclosures, any forms that are required for the loan, and letters of explanation that our AI platform has auto generated. Here you can see that our AI has identified a large cash deposit within their financial statements, the homebuyer will be able to provide an explanation on where those funds came from. Here's an example of a completed letter of explanation. The borrower can also pay for the appraisal fee upfront to lock in the rate with the lender. This is the lender dashboard. For the loan officer. each tile represents a loan that has been submitted by a potential homebuyer. By clicking on the tile, the loan officer will have access to the application. Here the loan officer will have the ability to utilize a number of tools and resources to help manage, organize and process the loans. loan officer can review all the documents that have been submitted. Look at the auto populated 1003 mortgage application. Any of the letters that have been letters of explanation that have been filled out by the homebuyer, manage the loan and utilize our calendar function to maintain it. The loan officer also has the ability to add their own team members such as the underwriter or processor to help manage the loan. They can assign tasks to the homebuyer to complete, just in case they need additional information, financial information or supporting documentation for the loan. The loan officer also can provide remote services through our in person function. For those homebuyers that might need a little hand holding. Generally, it is usually quite difficult to keep track of everything and every one. Our communication tool allows all participants in the home purchase to use a single communication portal. All experts and advisors are able to communicate, share information, documents and check status all in one area. All being unified with one goal in mind to keep the homebuyer get to get the homebuyer ready to get into their new home as fast as possible. As you see you we truly are providing a customer experience that focuses on the end to end journey for both the borrower and the lender. We're able to improve our lenders accuracy, minimize the risk increase the number of loans processed all by reducing origination and operation costs. lens smart provides both parties with a flawless solution that the industry has demand.