Vouchery uses machine learning and predictive analytics to help financial institutions offer personalized, automated promotions like coupons, discounts, referrals and loyalty programs.\r\n\r\nThe <a href="https:\/\/www.vouchery.io\/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">London-based startup\u2019s<\/a> programmable API-based infrastructure allows financial institutions to deploy relevant rewards in the customer lifecycle, be it an apology voucher, a special occasion promo, or an appreciation gift. Vouchery's AI-driven platform also lets clients generate promos with ready-made rules and restrictions based on customer segment and actions.

According to the company, financial institutions can also use the platform to reward customers for using a specific digital portal or accessing services at a certain branch by pegging the promo to their digital activity or physical geolocation and aims to help marketing teams personalize the promos based on customer segments as well as their level of engagement and unique preferences.

Watch the video for a short demo of Vouchery's product with CEO Evelina Robaczek.

[toggle title="TRANSCRIPT"]
<div class="transcript-scroll-box">

Evelina Robaczek
This is Evelina Robaczek of Vouchery IO. Our mission is to help brands to drive action and shape consumer behavior and customer engagement through timely triggered personalized e-commerce and promo campaigns. We do that by letting marketers to generate timely triggered campaigns like coupons, discounts, loyalty and referral programs, with our ready to rules, ready to use their rules and restrictions based on customer action based on their segment based on specific product, product categories, and more. On top of that, we enable to connect and synchronize all the promotions, with e-commerce platforms, CRM platforms and online communication platforms like WhatsApp, SMS or email. The promotions can also be displayed in the customer wallet in any digital app or web app of that our customers our clients have. The promotions can also be validated and redeemed thanks to our API-based infrastructure, or simply with our QR code scanning app for a simple merchant-based coupon redemption. Thanks to that, we also prevent promo abuse and coupon fraud. Last but not least, our platform enables to control all the marketing KPIs and financial budget in the real time. Thanks to that, we can measure the long-term discounting impact that promotions have on your customer base. So Let's now move towards a specific use cases that we have implemented in our FinTech clients. First of all, I would like to show you how our platform enables digital payment vouchers so that unbanked and individuals can process online transactions. Here we have our customer of Elvis held that implemented such system and they are selling product based vouchers, and they're in the pharmacy. So they are a telemedicine solution that provides access online access to doctors and health services. And they sold the vouchers, the physical vouchers in pharmacies and local stores, just so that they can enable individuals across the ruler Africa to access online health services and pay with them digitally. Another great example is that any financial institution can either reward customers for coming to a digital location with discounts and vouchers or really trigger the vouchers based on their geolocation to bring them to a specific location or enable them particular service that can that can work well. And most so that when a customer enters the mall, you can set their discount to pop up so that they know that for instance, they can load a specific prepaid card and a mall location in your store. Another great example is that with vouchers and discounts, you can reward customers for particular actions so that really, you can incentivize customers or drive their mode and engagement with real-time promotions. In this example, our customers German national railway sends customer vouchers for a coffee whenever they fill out a simple survey that helps them in the customer research. Another great example they do is when the trainer delayed for instance, for an hour, they also sent their passengers coffee for about your coffee to be redeemed in the closest coffee store. Another great example our customers are creating with our platform is, for instance, travel money or us travel money, it's digital currency pass that uses dynamic discount values. So whenever customer loads more money, basically, the more money they load into their prepaid account, the more money they receive on top. And that promotion can be easily implemented with a dynamic discount voucher based on time. So for instance, this sooner customer loads higher amount on their prepaid card, the more value they can receive. That means that the longer they get their money basically runs away. That really impacts customers buying ardency. Another great example, especially used with digital challenger banks, is that you can enable small business partners or even your business customers to share the discounts online with your customer base. So thanks to that you actually enable this special deals marketplace to both of your customers, their business customers, as well as consumer customers, and both of them and benefit using your service. And basically, that adds a competitive edge to your company. You can actually easily enable that. So you can even offer your business customers an infrastructure to generate and redeem their vouchers with battery, we also have a white label option. And thanks to that, you can really make it easier for them. So let's move on to the battery platform. So I can show you quickly. How does that work. First of all, this is our simple dashboard, where we can see how many how many campaigns is active on the platform, how many vouchers are distributed, particularly to specific customers, how many have been redeemed, what has been the value given to the customers and also what the was the total sales. On top of that, we also see battery updates so you can have all the newest features inside the platform. Another important dashboard that we have is basically the overview of all campaigns created on Baudry. As you might already know, Baudry has a different types of campaigns. So you can really set up a loyalty program campaigns, discounts and gift cards to reward customers for any action. So thanks to that, thanks. So our structure, we basically have a group of the campaigns, and each group of campaign can really include a specific rewards. So for instance, one of them can be a discount to particular customer segments, let's say women, one of them can be a reward for men. Let's move to another dashboard, which is a redemption dashboard. So here we actually show you all the campaign data that consist of the used vouchers. So basically, when the voucher has been used, who was the customer that used the voucher? Where was this voucher use So for instance, if you have a third-party partners, here you would basically see which voucher have been used at which partner location. So you can also set up the financials with them.\r\n\r\nAnother dashboard that I personally like the most is basically where you see the which share vouchers have been rejected and for which reason so For instance, when you see that there were some customers that did not finalize the transaction, you can really retarget them with either a different promotions, or really a better discount. So that can they can really use your service and become your customer. Another interesting dashboard that we have is basically, the customers overview. So here you can see what group of customers there are on the platform, you can segment the voucher, so generate the vouchers really specifically for particular customers. And you can also set up the automations only for a particular group of customers. So for instance, whenever they have a premium account, or whenever they use a premium credit card, they can have an access to better perks. On top of that, let's quickly check the customer profile. Here you can see how many points loyalty points customer has, how many coupons they have available. Also whether they have any gift card credits, here we can see different campaigns that the customer has access to. And on top of that, we also see their redemption. So which one, which campaigns did they really used. And we can also assign a new voucher. So for instance, if we're Customer Care executive, and the customer just called us with a complain, we can really make the customer mode better by just simply sharing a small gift of appreciation, let's say, a gift cards, or a voucher for coffee, either whether it's Starbucks or any other location.\r\n\r\nUm, yeah. So just to add on that, you can also add access of all the third-party partners that you have on the platform, you can give them an access so they can only see their own campaigns. And they can either create a new campaigns for their own services, or only distributes and validate the vouchers. So we have a pretty flexible user access levels. And one thing I'd like to add is that every of our feature is enabled via the API. So either customer information, so like customer vouchers, or simply all the vouchers that have been created on the platform, all of those data can be pushed further to eirp or CRM systems. Or simply you can have an information with our web hooks integration, what kind of vouchers are generated on Valtteri and when each of the customer really redeems at each promotion? Alright, thanks for listening. Let me know whenever you have any questions, feel free to reach out to us at Hello at the battery IO. We can also advise you on a specific strategy that would really enable you to leverage contextual promotions to reengage your customers. Thanks for listening. Have a great day. Hopefully Talk to you soon.

</div>
[/toggle] 