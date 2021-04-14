Topic: Building Digital Relationships using Intelligent Automation\r\n<ul>\r\n \t<li>Why Digitalization of Relationships are important to future of banking<\/li>\r\n \t<li>Using Chatbots and AI to provide guided form completion, product & service recommendations, and easy setup for adding products & services<\/li>\r\n \t<li>RPA tie-ins to Chatbots for improved Self-Service<\/li>\r\n<\/ul>\r\nPRESENTERS:\r\n\r\nBenjamin Maxim, Assistant Vice President of Digital Strategy & Innovation at MSU Federal Credit Union