In this Premium Plus webinar, compliance and regulations expert Pam Perdue explores fraud fallout from the Paycheck Protection Plan, recent developments in the automation and regulatory space, and the current financial sector preference for platforms over apps.\r\n\r\nPerdue heads Perdue Group Consulting, a regulatory and compliance consultancy and serves as the chief compliance officer for the $1.5 billion <a href="https:\/\/bankautomationnews.com\/?s=Heritage+Southeast+Bank+" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">Heritage Southeast Bank<\/a> near Atlanta.\r\n\r\nPerdue is seeing many more entrants into the automation and regulatory space, along with \u201ccompanies that have been around for two or three years now really maturing their products. The following is a transcript generated by AI technology that has been lightly edited but still contains errors.
<div class="transcript-scroll-box">Loraine Lawson
Hi, everyone. Thanks for joining us for this pulse of the industry event. I'm Loraine Lawson an associate editor of Bank Automation News, and we're proud to present our August Premium Plus webinar Premium Plus as our service that offers exclusive webinars like this access to our conferences, archives of conference sessions and startup demos. Today I'm joined by the wonderful Pam Perdue. In addition to running her own regulation and compliance consulting business called Purdue group consulting, Pam works for Heritage Southwest, South East sorry, bank, a $1.5 billion Community Bank outside of Atlanta, where she is the Chief Compliance Officer. Prior to that, Pam was the chief regulatory officer at the red fin tech firm continuity. And she spent three years as a senior examiner with the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. How are you today? Pam?Pam Perdue\r\nI am doing well. Thank you, Lorraine, it's good to see you.Loraine Lawson\r\nIt's good to see you. So what's new in AML and KYC, and enterprise risk?Pam Perdue\r\nOh, my gosh, well, that's, that's an area that is always, always always top of mind for everybody, because of the significant fines and penalties that there can be for infractions. And my friends in banking seem to be the most concerned these days, about how to deal with fraud related to the paycheck protection programs, there was quite a bit of it, as, as everyone has probably heard by now, it required a lot of action on the part of community banks. And it also seemed that some of this fraud was coming as proceeds from some of our friends in FinTech, who they pitched in to help, right, and they made it easier for people to get access to those funds. But there was some fallout from that where people who may not have really been entitled to participate in those programs, we're doing so so that's been on everybody's mind. How do we report that correctly? What kind of records do we retain? In those instances? Do we have an obligation? Or should we not report these things to the originators of those loans if they weren't our bank, right, and that was the case with a lot of community banks, there weren't. They were not doing some of these originations themselves. And and they were also in a position where they were getting proceeds from other originators, even if they had an in house program. So that really kept the BSA AML. And fraud teams on high alert, as we wind down the disbursement of those funds in that program. The other thing that I have heard are on people's minds are making sure that they're aware of the different kinds of identity fraud, that can be happening. So when I pull my friends and community banking, there are a lot of them who still are not really clear on what synthetic identity fraud is. And I think the choice of that term has probably been intimidating to some, you know, they think of it as Oh, does this mean, a robot is getting into our systems. And well, maybe it doesn't maybe it doesn't maybe, you know, maybe some elements of a real identity are being borrowed, that have been gleaned from some public source or created or gotten off the dark web. So there's a combination of both types of synthetic identity fraud. And so I think that bankers are really in a position to want more education in that area. And then last but not least, on the AML and KYC. side, there's been a lot of concern on the part of FinTech firms, that they may not be doing everything that they need to do with respect to the OFAC programs. So whether that's adequately verifying data on the front end of establishing a relationship, and whether that's an account or not an account under certain regulatory definitions, you know, what are the steps that have to be taken in that FinTech environment to make sure that the sanctions aren't being violated? And the more that community banks and even large banks are connecting with fintechs, to help them in that onboarding process and to engage in those digital activities? We are seeing some confusion creep in there as to who's responsible for which parts of compliance? And then what are the validation steps that have to take place when those relationships have already been opened? So I would call those the three hotspots in that area.Loraine Lawson\r\nNow, that synthetic identity question is really interesting. Maybe we'll look more into that on band. When we last spoke with you. We talked about automation and regulatory compliance and aging developments there.Pam Perdue\r\nI think that that space is really maturing, I'm seeing a lot more entrants into that space and also seeing the companies that have been around for two or three years now really maturing their products. So we are seeing a maturation on the Enterprise Risk side with solutions that combine both content and functionality that that seems to be the trend, you know, it used to be that you would either get a system that was completely empty of content, and you would go in and you would build your own processes and your own controls. And then we moved into an environment a couple of years ago, where people were starting to offer things like risk and control libraries. And those were very popular, but they seem to come from different angles. So the libraries were tending to come more from companies that were technology focused, where they might team up or partner with somebody to provide the content related expertise. And then you would have the people who were getting the content neutral systems, tending more to pair up with consulting firms to help them build those out. Now, what we're seeing from a trending perspective, is that those things are getting together before they reach the bank end user. So we're seeing systems that have both the functionality that's content neutral, and an ability to customize, paired up with risk and risk and compliance control libraries that help people deploy more quickly. So I think that's one of the trends is kind of this hybrid design, where you're getting expertise embedded to the product, which you can then choose to leverage or not leverage, depending on how much you want to customize in your environment. The other trend that has been really predominant, and I've gotten a lot of call we've gotten lots of calls about this in the consulting group, is that even when people are pairing with a third party partner, and maybe that third party partner also does have hybrid content and tech approach, they are still needing some help of how do we deploy this in our environment. So as much support as they're getting from the technology partners, they are finding themselves in a position where they lack the internal expertise to deploy correctly. And so we're being brought in on a number of other opportunities, where, yes, the vendor has hybrid. And, yes, they've got great expertise at the vendor to help with a deployment. But where they're lacking the point of expertise, is the person who's sitting in the chair at the institution, who may be very comfortable doing these things, traditional ways, but not as comfortable doing them with technology solutions. So So I would say we're seeing a much more collaborative approach being taken by the technology companies and the consulting firms to really make sure that the client deployments are getting off on the right foot.Loraine Lawson\r\nInteresting. You said that banks are looking more to platforms, is that part of this? or Why are banks looking more to platforms today, do\r\n\r\nPam Perdue\r\nyou think? I think there's two factors at work, I think there is just a natural, you'll hear me say this word a lot, but a maturation of the space. We've had banking platforms now for almost 20 years. So what feels like it might be new to a banker who hasn't been exposed in that direction is really not new technologically. And so I think there's part where the industry is playing a little bit of catch up. I think the other reason that platforms are being sought out, is because let's face it, a lot of us in every industry, not just banking, not just in technology, everybody's got app fatigue, you know, you've got it, if you think about the number of different applications that you use on a daily basis, just to manage your life, at home or at work there, it runs in the dozens for the average person. So when you enter a banking environment, where you may have different lines of business using different tools for different reasons. Now we've now we've started to see in terms of how the institution manages that they're having to deploy what I would call tech management teams, that are not technology people necessarily, they're the liaison between tech and the business unit, that translator, if you will, to try to understand what are the use cases? And how can we be effective in our use. There's also the gating factor of training that comes into play every time you have to add a new app. If it's not going to a common platform, then you have to go through all of these training related steps with the teams that will use that software or that solution. So the institutions that I'm seeing turn more to platforms are doing it to avoid some of those friction points, right getting people used to them, less appetit for the staff, less training time, which translates to, I can use this tool that I've got more effectively and more quickly, if I'm doing it in a platform kind of way. The other reason that I see institutions turn this direction, has a lot to do with vendor due diligence, and we know that that process has become quite cumbersome. In financial Institute's of all sizes and fintechs, and everyplace else in the industry. So by having a platform based solution where you can rely on those trusted providers to get you what you need more quickly, right, you can circumvent maybe a few, not all, but a few of the due diligence steps toward vendor selection by saying, who works with this platform, and whose stuff can plug into this platform. And I know if my platform provider has been adequately vetted, and they have vetted these trusted partners of theirs, then maybe I can streamline some of my due diligence efforts inside the FIA FinTech. So I think both of those plus a general restriction in terms of our ability to access marketplace providers, individually or independently, are both driving those trends. Now, I\r\n\r\nLoraine Lawson\r\nknow platforms can also I mean, one of the issues you run into with applications integration challenges as well. What what are companies looking for in platforms? Are there particular vendors that are to the left to their core? Are they what what do they look for in the platform?\r\n\r\nPam Perdue\r\nWell, it's kind of interesting. I, you know, I think for kind of what I would call the basic banking functions, they do tend to look to their core, but we are seeing an increasing number of bankers, who were willing to expand their risk appetite a little bit and go with more of the cloud based computing and the more modern providers. You know, people like IBT, people like Nimbus, who are newer to the scene, who don't have all of the legacy technology that they have to navigate, those have been gaining traction on the core side of the equation, and doing so with a lot of vigor. Up market, right, the bigger cores where people are more deeply embedded, the big three that we all know who they are, they're really finding new ways to combine their solutions plus pairing with other external partners to deliver a more seamless experience. So when you look at the Pfizer, vfis, the jack Henry, they have all gone to operating models, where not only can you get our stuff that you're used to seeing, but we have identified preferred partners that you can work with that we have already vetted to work with our solutions. So I think that that the whole industry is kind of, you know, different parts of it are marching at a different pace. But I think it's become ubiquitous, for all of us this concept that, that we ought to have a common place for all of our tools to reside, and we ought to be able to go to that common place and pick the right tool from the toolkit.\r\n\r\nLoraine Lawson\r\nInteresting. Now, I have sort of a broader question for you. This goes back and forth. I know enterprises go back and forth on this I'm sure banks do as well. But what's better for risk? Do centralized or centralized it?\r\n\r\nPam Perdue\r\nOh, my gosh, you know, it depends on the purpose. Here's what I would say. And people, you know, I get challenged on this all the time. But I say, do we have to have only two choices, right? There are some functions, that centralizing those functions make things more effective. And then there are other functions where having those distributed closer to the point of a transaction more embedded in a line of business, is the right approach. So I do tend to recommend that people consider a blended model, right, you've got some of the basic functions that it is going to have to do over and over at scale, are probably best done in a centralized way, I think of systems support, I think of on you know, onboard and terminate of users and access and setting permissions levels and evaluating new technology and figuring out how to deploy it across an enterprise. I think all of those things have to be under some centralized accountability. But where I've seen this blended approach work really well is by putting people with technology skill sets in the lines of business. So rather than having to go you know, with, I always like to do the hat in hand gesture, right? Like, please could we have resources, instead of having to go through a centralized procurement or budgeting process to just get the help of a developer to connect up a couple things or a data scientist to pull out data that we need for our own bi in our own business unit? I'm seeing more and more institutions decide to embed that kind of resource directly in the business unit. And, and it's the same question that we get asked in risk and compliance. Should we have a big central department that manages it for the whole place? Or should we have embed experts in the business unit Should I say it's not an or it's an and we should have a centralized place because even those people that are embedded to the business unit really need to have the oversight and supervision and professional development that's offered by their peers who are in the centralized unit, right. So I would still want my developer who's in my business unit, to have a dotted line reporting to the IT group that centralized so that they can get the professional development and oversight and support and assistance that they need on the technical side. And then it'll be my job in the business unit to make sure that they understand our business needs and use cases well enough to be effective in our team. But I challenge people to think would and be better than or\r\n\r\nLoraine Lawson\r\nthat's a great insight. Unfortunately, that's all the time we have for today. Pam, thank you so much for joining us during this webinar. It was a pleasure as always. I also want to thank all our Premium Plus subscribers for joining us on this episode of the pulse of the industry. With this video, you will see a transcript of the conversation. And we hope you enjoy this webinar. that's a great insight. Unfortunately, that's all the time we have for today. Pam, thank you so much for joining us during this webinar. It was a pleasure as always.

Pam Perdue
Thank you, Lorraine. Have a great day everybody. See you again soon.

</div>