Leslie Parrish, a senior analyst who specializes in consumer lending for the Aite Group research and advisory firm, takes a deep dive into the results of a recent automation-focused survey of consumer lenders in this webinar.

Parrish queried 22 banks, credit unions and fintechs about their planned use of technologies to automate lending processes for the survey. She notes that 64% of responders anticipated it will be a challenge to improve the borrower experience this year, and 60% said the digital transformation of their loan origination process is a top priority.

Loraine Lawson
Hi, everyone, and thanks for joining us for this pulse of the industry event. I'm Loraine Lawson, Associate Editor a Bank Automation News and I'm proud to present our April Premium Plus webinar. Premium Plus is our newest service that offers exclusive webinars like this access to our conference archive of conference sessions and startup demos, we really hope that you enjoy it today I'm joined by the wonderful Leslie Parrish analysts senior analyst saris with the IT group covering consumer lending. She has been with the group for three years and previously worked with Consumer Financial Protection Bureau working on policy and regulations on lending. Leslie, how are you today?Leslie Parrish\r\nWell, thanks. Thanks for having me here.Loraine Lawson\r\nI'm so glad you're here. So the topic of today's discussion is hitting the accelerator on automation findings from a recent consumer lenders lender survey, I will turn it over to you, Leslie.\r\n\r\nLeslie Parrish\r\nAll right, well, thanks. And thanks, everyone for watching this session. You know, automation and digital, generally are really just hot topics right now with financial institutions really accelerating these efforts in the past year to deal with COVID. These are time today to discuss findings from a recent survey I conducted of consumer lenders that touches on these topics. And hopefully this will be helpful to you as a financial institution really wanting to understand where you compare to what others are experiencing, and the investments that they're making. So here are the four main topic areas that are covered in the survey. So first anticipated challenges, you know, what's top of mind for consumer wonders for the next 12 to 24 months, then what changes consumer lenders have already made or planning to make, given the follow up from the pandemic?Also, questions related to their institution's digital transformation journey? What types of solutions are they investing in? Or planning to invest in, in the near future? And how will that help with their ultimate automation of their loan processes? And finally, the use of artificial intelligence or AI, like machine learning? Are they using AI right now? And if so, for what purpose? And what what stage of the lifecycle are they used in marketing, originations collections, that sort of thing.\r\nSurvey respondents represented a mix of 22 banks, credit unions, and fintechs, who completed an online survey that I conducted between November 2020 and January 2021. The banks and credit unions are really a varied sizes, over half have at least 30 billion assets. And the fintechs are, I would say some of the bigger non bank lenders in this space. So collectively, based lending institutions make up a pretty sizable share of the overall us lending market. To get a bit more color, after we got the survey responses back, I didn't follow it up with 10 other respondents through a phone interview just to get a little bit more context and color on what they were saying. And we conducted a survey like this about every two years, I think I'm actually going to change that up and do it every year. Now, since things are changing so fast. But we can see that, you know, General industry trends, trends over time and follow changing. So enough to set the table a bit for the survey findings, I'm gonna first talk about the primary goals that are driving pretty much everything that these lenders are doing right now. First is creating great customer experience. And second, you know, at the same time, trying to make their loan processes as efficient as possible. Well, in terms of customer experience, consumers have been accustomed to having pretty friction, even enjoyable digital experiences for many years now in other contexts, and they're increasingly demanding really similar types of experiences from their financial institutions. So if they have a good experience shopping online at Amazon, or Apple, why would they expect anything different from their bank, the bar is really getting raised for all merchants, all retailers, and now all financial institutions. So they won't be able to use whatever channel is most convenient to them at the time, whether that's their phone, visiting a branch in person picking up the phone and making a call to a branch or a bank employee or going to their laptop. They also want personalized interactions with their institution providing you know, targeted relevant offers at the right time. And they will application process to be streamlined to the greatest extent possible, so they aren't having to input information that the lender should already know or can you easily find an input themselves. And what they especially don't want to see, you know, really generic offers that aren't relevant to them, they want their bank to show them that they know them. For more complex loans, like mortgages that take longer to close, they want to be able to self serve through an online portal. So they know the status of the loan, what if any additional steps they need to take, and whether they and they want to be able to walk in and check on that information on their own. Now, I would say lenders know that there's even more work to be done on that back office side to make the processes more efficient, that second goal and lower costs and reduce turn times. So it only benefits, you know, the business and consumers alike, even though it's not potentially as visible to the consumer, as efforts to improve that experience are now these efficiencies can be achieved, at least in part through more automated workflows, elements of which might even be concurrent. So concurrent workflows, in some cases, automation in the ways information comes in as part of the application process. So how bank account data paystubs tax return information is collected, and how that's consumed. documents are verified categorize and issues flags, that can all be done through automation now prompts the loan officers and other bank employees what the next best action should be and guiding them through that process. And integration to third party services through API's are needed, you must have every step along the way. So those are just a few examples. But fundamentally, the reason why lenders are really feeling the pressure to meet these experience and efficiency goals is because the consumer lending market is competitive. It's a crowded field. So here are two examples of how the market has changed over just the past few years. So if we look at the table on the left hand side, you see who the top five mortgage lenders were in 2013, compared to 2019. And what really jumps out here to me is that independent mortgage lenders, so those non banks have really gained market share. So in 2013, only one of the top five was a non bank, Quicken. In 2019, there were only two banks on the top five list, everyone else is a non bank,literally,if you go all the way down the spectrum from mortgages down to unsecured personal loans. But here, you can see it's somewhat similar trend. So non banks, mostly online FinTech lenders, really becoming dominant players here as well. In that case, it's not that nice in Union credit unions haven't grown, there are low volume over time, it's just that they haven't kept pace with demand and non banks are filling that.Customer lender survey I mentioned, I gave lenders a long laundry list of potential challenges. And here are some that really rose to the top that relate to experience and efficiency. As you can see nearly two thirds 64% of lenders anticipate improving the borrower parenting experience to be challenging. And then next, you know, 12 to 24 months, with only 5% saying it wouldn't be a change. And over half 59% said the same for attracting qualified borrowers. improving efficiency seems like a slightly lighter lift relative to those others, but still only 14% believe I won't be.Loraine Lawson\r\nlet's say I have a question. I know you mentioned that. I know you mentioned that you conducted a version of this survey every couple of years. So have you seen the Top of Mind challenges change over time?Leslie Parrish\r\nYou know, they've been fairly consistent between this survey and the last survey I conducted, I would say that probably the extent of the lenders saying that various elements are going to be challenging has intensified. So you know, if improving borrower experience at 64% said that that's the anticipate got to be a challenge this year, it was a little it was it was somewhat fewer the last time around so so really intensifying challenges, I would say across the board between so you know, however, there's trying to transform right now in the midst of all these challenges that have been brought about really by the pandemic or at least accelerated by the pandemic. The most common action taken has been to more closely monitor their loan portfolios. So often this means looking at borrower segments engaging whether there are any warning signs of weakening so that they can be proactive and take some proactive steps there. Over two thirds of lenders only agree that more often monitoring their loan portfolios strongly reflects their actions today. Another area is upgrading loan origination capabilities, which makes sense given the higher demand to connect, to conduct business online moving to the cloud, rather than on paper and branch. I'm trying to make those processes as automated as possible. Um, two other actions I want to point out here are upgrading omni channel communication capabilities with 95% of respondents that this either somewhat probably reflects the strategy underway at their financial institutions and investment capabilities with 89% of respondents 570 agree with that statement. Oh,\r\n\r\nLoraine Lawson\r\ncan you give us some maybe concrete examples of some of the types of actions lenders took a lot took along these lines?\r\n\r\nLeslie Parrish\r\nSure. So I really got a lot of different examples, when I asked lenders that question. So I'll kind of limit my responses to their efforts related to automation for this. So I would say a lot of efforts revolve on upgrading communications in some way, you know, back, you know, this time last year, lenders were really inundated with phone calls, they struggled to, you know, send out timely communications and an outbound a, see, and get make sure that those were consistent and relevant when when they were kind of facing this time of crisis along with consumers. So, you know, really efforts to automate what message of consumer received through what channel the timing of that message, and offering the ability for that consumer to take some kind of shouldn't based on that message, or respond to that message, kind of start a conversation. So the specific solutions for those efforts could be things like two way enhanced text messaging, automated emails, or virtual assistants, and chatbots. And those are those communication efforts are really going all across the loan lifecycle, so anywhere from marketing, to collections, and trying to make that a really kind of comprehensive approach, no matter where the consumer finds themselves along that road lifecycle. Another example I could give you is in monitoring existing accounts. And they're doing that to look for signs of financial strengthening on one hand, so you know, maybe that consumer should get a cross sell offer for something, because they can take on more credit, or they could take on additional products kind of growing that relationship. But also, I'm looking for signs of financial weakening, where the bank might want to take some sort of practice step to keep an account out of collections before it becomes late. So if they can catch it before collections go, they could retain that customer relationship more easily, as well as make sure that, you know, they limit their losses as well. So automated segmentation of consumers by risk. And then personalized treatment strategies are kind of what's happening there. So a lot of the pivots I just outlined, are related to lenders wanting to move ahead in their digital transformation journey. And I heard a lot about the pandemic really pouring Celeron onto what was already occurring in the industry along those lines. And you can see the lenders largely feel the digital transformation as an impairment, with 90% feeling strongly that digital loan origination is necessary to remain competitive. And that goes back to that, you know, very crowded competitive field they're facing. Now, having said that, fewer of these lenders think they're actually at that place. So just 60% strongly agreed with the statement that their institution places a high priority on digital loan transfer, origination, and only 40% believe their institution leads in digitizing loan origination. So some progress to be made. Now, in terms of some specific lenders are doing for Digital Ocean, nearly all have an online portal for at least some of their lending products, working documents related to their application, look at next steps and generally just track status. And that, again, is more relevant for complex loan products like mortgages, where you know, they take a bit of time to originate less so for really quick, unsecured personal loans where hopefully, they're originated so quickly, there's no need to check back, you know, three days or a week later to see what statuses um, I do think it's important to note that we haven't moved into an entirely automated or paperless process yet at most lenders. So as you can see here, a quarter of lenders disagreed with the statement that their loan origination process was large Automated, only 35% strongly agree that they had an automated process in place. And those wonders cited situations where manual underwriting will take place. So, you know, in some cases, manual underwriting makes sense. Maybe there's a loan applicant who doesn't fall neatly within that credit box, not within the credit guidelines for some aspect, but there's extenuating circumstances, and they deserve a second look at whether they can be approved. But I would say in most cases, a process that could be automated and would probably actually reduce compliance risks if it was in similan. space, that there's still some sort of manual check or barrier that really just isn't necessary, but it's there, because of a general unease with automation within the institution.\r\nNow, those discomforts do appear to be gradually receding over time. But they are still there to some extent, and holding back automation a bit from where it could be.\r\n\r\nLoraine Lawson\r\nWhat's good news for us that there's still people out there looking to automate.\r\n\r\nLeslie Parrish\r\nDefinitely some room in that space.\r\n\r\nLoraine Lawson\r\nYeah.\r\n\r\nLeslie Parrish\r\nAnd I would say, we can look at the next slide, were talking about kind of more, where were those specific solutions are, where lenders are investing to get to get that automation kind of more underway. So you know, one of the things that jumped out at me, when I was looking at specific types of solutions that lenders were investing in our, you know, there's some pretty major systems that are foundational to their business that that they're pouring money into right now. Reporters of lenders notice they recently invested in digital account opening solutions, and nearly half noted recent investments in loan origination systems, management software and borrower facing point of sale solution. So investment taking place recently. And if we look out over the next couple of years, you see collections management software that's getting a lot of attention, is that and, you know, we look back again, you know, two years ago, four years ago, that was definitely not the case leading up to the pandemic, when the focus was really more on marketing and loan origination than collections.\r\n\r\nLoraine Lawson\r\nTo to one question, sort of, I think it goes back to the loan origination. But did you happen to ask lenders about specific capabilities that they either needed or already had to better automate their business lending?\r\n\r\nLeslie Parrish\r\nYeah, it really was, you know, upgrading legacy systems that were in place. So So for example, if we got a loan origination system, that example, or loan management software, you know, they already had those systems in place, but they were legacy solutions that maybe didn't meet the needs of an organization that wanted to digitize their loan originations and management processing. So having made those new investments, whether they're either kind of layering on an experience, better kind of digital experience layer onto that legacy system, or completely ripping and replacing.\r\n\r\nLet's turn now to communications. And, you know, as I was talking about a little bit before, investing in omni channel capabilities and communication strategies has really been key with some of the limitations that lenders noticed, during during demand surges and kind of need to communicate with their consumers quite rapidly during the pandemic and the initial lockdown there. So here, you see that about two thirds of lenders will be investing in omni channel delivery solutions in the coming years, which that's pretty dramatic. And then a third say, we're also going to be making investments in CRM and customer relationship management solutions in the future. And then 37% have been said recently.\r\n\r\nLet's move into artificial intelligence and kind of how that's being used. Things like machine learning, for example, across the loan life stages, from marketing down to collections. And as you see here, in the darker portions of these bars, over half of the lender survey noted they're already using AI, at least for maybe one or two use cases, in marketing and fraud detection, and 45% are using it and loan originations. It really kind of drops off from there in terms of what they're doing currently with, you know, far fewer using it for portfolio management, or collections right now. But you know, what's striking is the interest in using AI in the future across really all of these areas, even in areas where it's use, but frequently De.\r\n\r\nLoraine Lawson\r\nSo can you give us some examples of specific use cases for each of these loan stages? And how lenders are actually using the AI?\r\n\r\nLeslie Parrish\r\nSure, yeah. So, you know, for marketing, AI has been the craft really more intelligent marketing messages and to better predict who will respond to which offers so that consumers are only getting those messages in a way that they're likely to consume those messages in some ways. So in the channel that it works best for them, and ones that are going to be highly relevant that they have a good chance of actually taking advantage of and originations, there were several decisioning related use cases, and those related to, you know, modeling of the outcome of a loan origination. So is it going to be paid? Is that are there going to be? Is there going to be any kind of delinquency involved with that? What are the chances of that, and forecasting losses based on the applicant's employment sector, since that is such a key driver of how a loan is going to perform right now, because we have such an uneven impact on different sectors of the economy. That another use case I've heard about in origination is dynamically streamlining the data fields that are presented to an applicant during the application process, so that they're only requesting relevant information based on what maybe the borrowers inputted in a previous screen. And really trying to reduce application time with that use case. For portfolio management, AI use cases that lenders mentioned, really, to really monitoring risk and understanding whether an existing customer should get further offers. And for collections, lenders mentioned using AI to better segment customers in certain communication and treatment strategies. So like we spoke about a little bit earlier, you know, trying to keep them out of that collections process, if at all possible, if they're very low risk, and just maybe need a reminder. And looking at data and analytics, analytics to really better predict outcomes and see trends that might be emerging. So give it to wrap things up, I want to leave you with maybe three takeaways from this research. One is that digital transformation and automation efforts are really tied to the twin goals of improving the borrower experience and increasing efficiency, particularly in the back office, where there's a lot of efficiency gains to be made. On seconds. While hundreds view automation and digitizing lending as key, many are still kind of working on making that a reality. So there's still a ways to go there. And finally, you know, lenders are accelerating efforts to invest in new solutions, that are prioritizing digital transformation and automation. So I really think we're gonna see some rapid improvements as a result of that. And financial institutions seem more open to spending money to get that done. They've seen the weaknesses in their system over the past year, and, and are really, you know, focused on on improvements at this point. If you want to dig into any of these findings, can feel free to reach out to me, of course, but these three reports, specifically cover this survey, I spoke a little bit about the survey today, probably about half of the findings that are related to automation. But there's a broader set of questions, though, feel free to take a look at these reports, to get kind of a more comprehensive view. And thanks. Thanks for joining me today. And thank you, Lorraine and thank innovation for for allowing me to present this research.\r\n\r\nLoraine Lawson\r\nOh, it's our pleasure. Thank you so much for joining us during this webinar. It was awesome. We look forward to learning more when you follow up with the survey in maybe the fourth quarter. I want to think I want to thank all our Premium Plus subscribers for joining us on this episode of the Premium Plus Plus to the industry. With this video, you will see a full transcript of the conversation.