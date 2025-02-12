Grasshopper Bank Director of Engineering & Platforms Andrew Braun will speak at Bank Automation Summit 2025 on March 3 at 11 a.m. CT at the Hilton Nashville Downtown.

The summit brings together industry experts to share insights on AI investments, how to calculate ROI and ensure teams are prepped to use the technology.

View the full event agenda.

During the session “The operational paradigm: Identifying and implementing internal efficiency initiatives,” Braun and fellow panelists will discuss:

Workflow automation strategies;

Combining human and technology resources; and

How to approach digital transformation.

The panel also features Discover Financial Services Expert Enterprise Architect Sathishkumar Palanisamy; Bob Lamendola, chief digital services officer at fintech Ricoh; and Narasimha Reddy, senior vice president and chief technology and product officer of fintech Iron Mountain.

Braun has served as a director at Deutsche Bank where he helped the $1.3 trillion bank phase out legacy systems and served as the vice president, head of data delivery and services at Thomas Reuters.

The Manhattan-based Grasshopper’s digital journey is being realized through product innovations and its merger and acquisitions strategy. The $835 million bank made the following moves in 2024:

Announced a merger with $495 million Auto Club Trust in October;

Reduced its manual review process time by 57% with Alloy ’s risk management solution; and

Launched its digital Small Business Administration loan application built with account origination solution provider Mantl in April.

Learn more about Bank Automation Summit 2025 and register here.