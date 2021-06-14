Ian Dunn, general manager of portfolio analytics at nCino, will discuss automation and risk mitigation during a live webinar presented by Bank Automation News tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. ET.

“Developing a sound strategy: The future of automation technology for risk mitigation and security” is the first installment of a new series of BAN webinars in 2021 on automation-related topics. The webinar series will address topics such as risk, cybersecurity, tech integration, cloud computing, and regulatory compliance.

Dunn oversees nCino’s teams responsible for loans, applications, fair lending, marketing, deposits and current expected credit losses (CECL). NCino is a cloud-based bank operating system provider. Dunn founded Visible Equity, an analytics software company acquired by nCino in 2019.

The webinar will also feature Vinay Jha, chief data officer and executive vice president at Citizens Bank.

The webinar panel will cover:

Where and how automation is being deployed in risk today;

New technologies in compliance process automation and rules-based engines; and

Areas of opportunity for automation over the next two years.

