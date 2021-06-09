Vinay Jha, chief data officer and executive vice president at Citizens Bank, will join a live Bank Automation News webinar for a panel discussion on automation and risk mitigation on Tuesday, June 14, at 11:30 a.m. ET.

“Developing a sound strategy: The future of automation technology for risk mitigation and security,” is the first installment of a new series of 2021 BAN webinars on automation-related topics, such as risk, cybersecurity, regulatory issues, tech integration and cloud computing.

Jha creates and executes data strategy at the $187.2 billion Citizens Bank, where he is a champion of data as a strategic asset and innovation driver, partnering with departments across the bank to use data to meet business goals.

Prior to joining the Providence, R.I.-based Citizens in 2018, Jha served as chief data officer at the $206.9 billion Fifth Third Bank. He played a key role in creating a culture of data at the Cincinnati, Ohio-based bank, where he operationalized its data management strategy. Before joining Fifth Third, Jha served in multiple global roles at General Electric and its subsidiaries.

The webinar will explore the following timely topics:

Where and how automation is being deployed in risk today;

New technologies in compliance process automation and rules-based engines; and

Areas of opportunity for automation during the next two years.

Jha will be joined by Ian Dunn, general manager-portfolio analytics at nCino, a cloud-based bank operating system, and Ido Lustig, chief risk officer at BlueVine, which provides banking services for small businesses.

Register here for the upcoming webinar to learn how automation can help mitigate risk and increase security.