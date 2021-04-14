Vinay Jha, chief data officer at Citizens Bank, will share his insights on the future of automation in risk management at the Bank Automation Risk Summit on June 15 and 16. Jha will be part of a live panel discussion kicking off the conference on Tuesday, June 15, at 11:30 a.m.

Visit the Risk Summit agenda.

This will be the inaugural Bank Automation Risk Summit, a virtual conference that focuses on the intersection of compliance, risk and automation.

As chief data officer, Jha is responsible for creating and executing enterprise data strategy and championing data as a strategic asset at the $183.3 billion Citizens Bank. He partners with all areas of the bank to use data to further innovation, while establishing and maintaining data standards.

Jha joined Providence, RI-based Citizens in July 2018. Previously, he served as the chief data officer at Fifth Third Bank, where he played a key role in implementing the bank’s data management strategy and vision, including the culture of making data driven decisions. Prior to that, he held multiple global roles at General Electric and its subsidiaries.

Register for the upcoming BA Risk Summit to learn how financial institutions are using automation to manage risk.