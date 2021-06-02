Financial institutions face innumerable risks related to compliance issues and information security, as well as fraud and cybersecurity breaches. While banks look to automation to improve transaction monitoring, they must remain ever mindful to adapt technology to current market needs.

Ian Dunn, general manager of portfolio analytics for digital lending solution nCino, will share his insights on this complex landscape and the future of automating risk at a Bank Automation News webinar set for Tuesday, June 15, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. ET. “Developing a Sound Strategy: The Future of Automation Technology for Risk Mitigation and Security” is a virtual event featuring Dunn along with fellow panelists Vinay Jha, executive vice president and chief risk officer at the $187 billion Citizens Bank, and Ido Lustig, chief risk officer at fintech BlueVine.

The trio of panelists will address how automation remains a valuable tool for banks to manage risk in an increasingly digitalized landscape, how the technology is currently deployed, and how it must evolve to meet banks’ internal requirements as well as the external demands of customers and regulators.

Bank Automation News’ webinar on automation technology for better risk management and security takes place on Tuesday, June 15, at 11:30 a.m. ET. Register here. Attendees will be able to ask questions via chat.