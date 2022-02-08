Pepe Porrata, chief operating officer at Varo Bank, will join a panel on “Ideation in Banking — the Art of Generating New Products and Services” at Bank Automation Summit 2022 on Wednesday, March 2, at 2:15 p.m. ET at the JW Marriott in Charlotte, N.C.

The panel discussion will address how to use design thinking in traditional product development; free strategy from legacy technology and habits; and cultivate a truly revolutionary ideation team.

In July 2020, Varo broke ground by becoming the first fintech to obtain a national bank charter. In his role at the $731.7 million bank, Porrata brings more than 20 years of experience leading operations, risk and enterprise transformation teams.

“The industry is at an exciting inflection point, where technology has made it possible to deliver better options to consumers and embrace a new era of financial inclusion,” Porrata told Bank Automation News. “I’m looking forward to joining my peers at this year’s conference to explore what the future holds.”

Porrata helps lead Varo’s continued investment in its operations platform across customer care, fraud and disputes, deposit and payments, reporting, and back-office operations. He previously served as head of enterprise operations control strategy for programs and transformation at Wells Fargo, and has held senior leadership roles at Capital One across operations, risk, and enterprise transformation.

Bank Automation Summit, taking place March 1-2 in Charlotte, is the first and only event to focus solely on automation in banking. The event will feature the brightest minds from across financial services on intelligent automation strategies and deployment. Learn more and register here for Bank Automation Summit 2022.