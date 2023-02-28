Lekha Banerjee, technology executive at Truist, will join the panel “Innovations in Business Intelligence for Banking” at Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2023 on Thursday, March 2, at 1:30 p.m. ET at the Westin Charlotte in Charlotte, N.C.

View the full agenda for the Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2023.

Banerjee will discuss business intelligence use cases and methods for using data in product implementations.

The $548 billion Truist is focused on new products via its Innovation and Technology Center, which opened in 2022, and improving customer experiences via its virtual assistant, Truist Assist, which also launched last year.

Banerjee joins Jessica Gonzalez, director of lending strategies and automotive market at fintech Informed.IQ; Steve Smith, president and chief executive at Louisville, Ala.-based 22nd State Bank; and Brian White, enterprise account executive at customer experience platform Glia, on the panel.

Banerjee joins fellow Truist speakers Bryce Elliott, the bank’s executive vice president and chief information officer for wholesale and enterprise payments technology, and Lindsay Holden, head of Truist Foundry, at the event.

The Summit takes place Thursday and Friday and brings together U.S.-based industry experts to discuss banking automation and technology topics, including RPA strategy and automation of real-time payments.

Learn more about and register for Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2023.