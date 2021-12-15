Bryce Elliott will join Bank Automation News Publisher JJ Hornblass at the Bank Automation Summit 2022 for a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 1, at 1:30 p.m. ET at the JW Marriott in Charlotte, N.C.



View the BAS agenda here.

The fireside chat, which opens the two-day Summit, will center on automation trends in business and retail banking. Elliott will provide insights on how the merger of front- and back-end business processes with automation can improve customer experience and eliminate areas of concern for financial institutions.

“The historic merger of equals between BB&T and SunTrust to create Truist was fueled by client-centricity and purpose,” Elliott said. “I’m honored to take the stage with Bank Automation News’ CEO JJ Hornblass to showcase how these two elements, bolstered by automation, are driving the first major digital migration of the modern banking age.”

Elliott leads technology strategy for wholesale and business to business (B2B) clients, driving operations initiatives and administering automation solutions for the $530 billion Charlotte-based bank. He also oversees the movement of $17 trillion annually, with a focus on payment hub technologies.

Prior to his current role, Elliott was chief technology officer for wholesale payment and technology at Atlanta-based SunTrust, where he helped integrate cloud solution nCino into the bank’s commercial lending capabilities. He was also instrumental in the bank’s SmartGUIDE online mortgage product.

Elliott previously served as senior vice president and CIO at Prospect Mortgage, where he managed a $20 million annual spend. Prior to that, he spent more than 17 years at Bank of America in leadership roles for technology lead flow, platform architecture construction, and application development for real estate and general customer segments.

Bank Automation Summit, taking place March 1-2 in Charlotte, N.C., is the first and only event to focus solely on automation in banking. The event will feature the brightest minds from across financial services on intelligent automation strategies and deployment. Learn more and register for Bank Automation Summit 2022.