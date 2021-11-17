John Elton, chief information officer at Jacksonville, Fla.-based TIAA Bank, will sit down for a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 2, at 9:30 a.m. ET as part of the Bank Automation Summit taking place March 1-2 at the JW Marriott in Charlotte, N.C. Elton will share insights on automations with Royal Media CEO JJ Hornblass.

Elton has spoken publicly about the need for financial institutions to provide the technology to help people manage their finances, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In today’s attention economy, many people are turning to tools and resources beyond their providers for information on how to manage their finances,” Elton said in a statement. “Financial services firms are in a unique position and need to offer high-tech and high-touch tools across platforms to meet all generations where they are — whether it’s online or in person — to ensure we’re helping them recover financially from the pandemic.”

As CIO and vice president, Elton oversees the consumer and commercial technology stack — as well as the cybersecurity program — at the $40 billion bank. He also works closely with TIAA’s technology leadership to chart the digital course for broader organization.

Elton previously has served in senior digital and technology leadership roles at TIAA Bank and its predecessor, EverBank, since 2014. His prior positions include senior technology roles at insurance company Kemper and General Motors Acceptance Corp.

The Bank Automation Summit will showcase new uses and innovative deployments of automation technology across financial services. Attendees can explore how industry leaders are driving cost-efficient solutions while boosting customer experience and streamlining back-office functions.

