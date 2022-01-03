Nick Kieffer, senior vice president of customer service at Simmons Bank, will speak at Bank Automation Summit 2022 in a panel examining the latest business automation ideas.

The panel, “Moving Financial Institutions Rapidly into the Future,” takes place Tuesday, March 1, at 2:15 p.m. ET at the JW Marriott in Charlotte, N.C. It will address automating for business value, using automation to detect and stop fraudulent transactions, and new automation-driven capabilities, features and use cases.

“As customers expect more of a 24-hour support model, technology such as chatbots or artificial intelligence will allow us met these expectations more economically than fully staffing a call center,” Kieffer said. “These tools can also be used to handle simpler customer interactions or automate processes needed to support agents — so they can spend more time servicing customers who have more complex issues or advising them on how their financial needs can be met.”

As senior vice president of customer service at the $23.2 billion Simmons Bank, Kieffer is helping to build a next-generation customer experience while leading the Pine Bluff, Ark.-based bank’s customer service centers.

Prior to his position at Simmons, Kieffer worked in customer service and experience for nearly three decades at the $3.6 billion Landmark Bank in Columbia, Mo., where he most recently served as senior vice president for consumer and retail products. Simmons Bank acquired Landmark in February 2020.

Bank Automation Summit, taking place March 1-2 in Charlotte, is the first and only event to focus solely on automation in banking. The event will feature the brightest minds from across financial services on intelligent automation strategies and deployment. Learn more and register here for Bank Automation Summit 2022.