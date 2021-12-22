Aaron Wollner, chief marketing officer at Quontic Bank, will join Bank Automation Summit 2022 for a panel discussion on Iterating and Experimenting at Maximum Efficiency on Wednesday, March 2, at 3:30 p.m. ET at the JW Marriott in Charlotte, N.C.

The panel will focus on building and maintaining an innovation pipeline, along with developing processes and metrics for experimental idea iteration.

“I’m excited to participate in the upcoming Summit where I will be sharing ideas with industry peers about innovation and experimentation in banking,” Wollner told Bank Automation News. “As chief marketing officer at Quontic, I’m always looking to better our product, and I look forward to discussing what’s around the corner with some of the leading minds in the business.”

As CMO for the $1.3 billion digital Quontic Bank since 2020, Wollner provides data-driven innovation to build the bank’s overall brand and to connect business and automation benchmarks with marketing goals.

Wollner previously served as head of marketing for financial management platform Resolve where he led acquisition strategy and managed fintech partnerships. He also served as vice president of marketing analytics at digital marketing agency iCrossing, and has served as a marketing and strategy leader for various marketing agencies and fintechs, including TaxSlayer, iQuanti and HP Autonomy.

Bank Automation Summit, taking place March 1-2 in Charlotte, N.C., is the first and only event to focus solely on automation in banking. The event will feature the brightest minds from across financial services on intelligent automation strategies and deployment. Learn more and register for Bank Automation Summit 2022.