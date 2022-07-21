Michael Reynolds, business technology senior manager of digitization at KeyBank, will discuss how to use automation to detect and stop fraudulent transactions at the Bank Automation Summit Fall 2022 on Monday, Sept. 19, at 11:45 a.m. PT.

Bank Automation Summit Fall 2022 takes place live at the Hyatt Olive 8 in Seattle Sept. 19-20, and brings together industry experts to discuss compelling technology content, including the latest automation trends, developing for the cloud and pursuing embedded finance.

Reynolds is responsible for robotic process automation (RPA) and artificial intelligence (AI) at the $186 billion bank. He and his team spearheaded the automation of the bank’s chargeback process for credit cards and scaled infrastructure to support more than 1,000 virtual machines running RPA. The Cleveland-based bank has automated 225 processes to date, Reynolds told Bank Automation News.

“Our automations are now doing the work of over 370 full-time employees every day,” Reynolds said. “Five years into our automation journey, Key went from nervous apprehension in adoption to an aggressive automator with a very compelling and impressive business case.

“Our capability to evaluate opportunities very fast to assess the return on investment has enabled us to look at hundreds of opportunities a year and accelerate the development of the most attractive processes.”

