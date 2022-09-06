Dominic Cugini, chief information officer of service digitization at KeyBank, has joined the speaker faculty at Bank Automation Summit Fall 2022 for the panel “Using business intelligence, CRM and automation to improve customer and employee experiences,” on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 9 a.m. PT at the Hyatt Olive 8 in Seattle.

The panel will discuss methods for managing and structuring business intelligence, using CRM to scale, and tools that boost a base CRM platform.

Bank Automation Summit Fall 2022 will be held in Seattle on Sept. 19-20. The Summit brings together industry experts to discuss banking automation and technology topics from embedded finance to customer service.

Cugini joins the Bank Automation Summit speaker faculty for the second time this year following his participation at the spring Summit in Charlotte, N.C., where he discussed the Cleveland-based bank’s robotic process automation capabilities, including fraud investigations, as well as growth of KeyBank’s engineering team.

Other panelists include Truist’s Ken Meyer, nCino’s Britney Pope and Prelim’s Heang Chan.

Learn more about Bank the Automation Summit Fall 2022 and register.