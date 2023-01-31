Chris Tremont, chief digital officer at Grasshopper Bank, will join the panel discussion “Automation and the pursuit of efficiency: A frank discussion on cost/benefit” at the Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2023 on March 2, at 2:15 p.m. ET.

Tremont will offer insight into the importance of balancing automation and human capital as financial institutions continue to invest in digitization. He will also discuss the value of partnerships following the bank’s recent collaboration with automation platform Ramp.

Grasshopper’s Lauren McCollom, director of banking as a service, spoke about embedded financing and open banking at Bank Automation Summit Fall 2022.

The Summit will take place March 2-3 at the Westin Charlotte in Charlotte, N.C., and brings together U.S.-based industry experts to discuss banking automation and technology topics, including ideation in banking and solving data expandability issues through the cloud.

