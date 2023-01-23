Brinda Bhattacharjee, chief operating officer for transaction banking in platform solutions at Goldman Sachs, will headline the fireside chat at the Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2023 on Thursday, March 2, at 10:00 a.m. ET, to discuss the bank’s digital-first strategy in its transaction banking business.

Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2023 takes place March 2-3 at the Westin Charlotte in Charlotte, N.C., and brings together industry experts to discuss banking automation and technology topics, including cloud modernization and implementation of automation processes.

View the full agenda for the event here.

The $1.5 trillion Goldman Sachs increased its communications and technology spend in the fourth quarter 12% YoY to $481 million as it completed “reorganization, which will further strengthen our core business, help us scale our growth platforms and improve efficiency,” Chief Executive David Solomon said during the bank’s Q4 earnings call last week.

This session will explore how Goldman Sachs is driving digital transformation through automation, data and digitization, providing differentiated technology offerings.

Bhattacharjee joined Goldman Sachs in 2016. She previously served as a principal in the finance and risk practice at management consulting firm Oliver Wyman, where she advised financial services firms on finance, treasury and risk-related topics.

