Ganesh Krishnan, executive vice president and enterprise chief information officer at PNC, will give the fireside chat at the Bank Automation Ignite virtual event, taking place April 13-14. Krishnan will speak on April 14 at 11:30 a.m. ET, sharing insights on banking automation trends in a conversation with Royal Media CEO JJ Hornblass.

As CIO, Krishnan leads technology programs for all PNC’s lines of business. He also oversees the IT and technology mergers related to the $11.6 billion acquisition of BBVA USA Bancshares, announced in November. PNC, based in Pittsburgh, has $466.7 billion in assets, and the Houston-based BBVA has $104 billion in assets.

Automation has been key to delivering a seamless digital experience to PNC customers, according to Krishnan.

“The new digital experiences that we talk about, we can’t become a digital bank without automating a lot of internal processes so we can’t put a shiny layer in front of our customers without automating our inefficient back-end processes,” Krishnan previously told BAN. “So we put robotics, machine learning and artificial intelligence under an umbrella called ‘Intelligent Automation.’ The outcome of that program was to drive operational efficiencies, accelerate cycle time, increase productivity and straight-through processing.”

That program led to more than 100 bots in production, which reduced risk and costs, Krishnan said.

Krishnan has held various technology leadership roles since joining PNC in 2008 as a manager on the bank’s technology infrastructure services team. As CIO for corporate and institutional banking and staff service technology, he drove that group’s payments services strategy, resulting in the launch of real-time payments. Krishnan also oversaw the bank’s shift to a service-oriented architecture, led the Mobile Center of Excellence programs that launched the bank’s Pinacle mobile app, and drove the modernization of commercial banking origination and servicing systems.

