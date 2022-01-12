Bank of Montreal (BMO) U.S. Chief Technology and Operations Officer Victor Tung will join Bank Automation Summit 2022 for a panel discussion on Tuesday, March 1, at 2:15 p.m. ET at the JW Marriott in Charlotte, N.C.

The panel, “Moving Financial Institutions Rapidly Into the Future,” will center around automation innovation in financial services, with a focus on fraudulent transaction prevention and automation use case analysis.

“I’m looking forward to sharing BMO’s transformation into a future-ready digital bank at the upcoming Bank Automation Summit,” Tung told Bank Automation News. “Our transformation is about simplifying and re-imagining processes and platforms to better serve our customers and bringing them greater experiences.”

In his position at the $773.7 billion BMO, Tung manages the bank’s U.S. technology and operations processes, ensuring that strategy aligns with governance. He also drives digital client experience innovations for the bank’s capital markets business.

Tung previously served as senior director for business management, retail and business banking, and wholesale banking for the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), where he facilitated communications and managed technology and governance strategy for the $616 billion bank.

Bank Automation Summit, taking place March 1-2 in Charlotte, N.C., is the first and only event to focus solely on automation in banking. The event will feature the brightest minds from across financial services on intelligent automation strategies and deployment. Learn more and register for Bank Automation Summit 2022.