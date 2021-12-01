Atul Verma, chief information officer of U.S. personal and business banking at Bank of Montreal (BMO), will join a panel discussion on Tuesday, March 1, at 3:45 p.m. ET at the Bank Automation Summit 2022, to be held March 1-2 in Charlotte, N.C. The panel will explore modernizing commercial lending through automation with a focus on use cases for loan origination, developments in credit underwriting automation, and risk and compliance advancements.

View the BAS agenda here.

Verma has been a major driver behind BMO’s efforts to automate its banking processes for improved customer and employee results. The $767.4 billion bank has utilized robotic process automation (RPA) to improve both internal and external operations.

“We have been on a journey for robotic process automation for quite some time as a company,” Verma told Bank Automation News. “We’ll be using [RPA] extensively in our contact centers for agents to be more efficient as they navigate multiple applications.”

Verma has also been keen to implement application program interface (API) throughout the bank’s platform networks. “A lot of our focus is to make sure we have a very robust, both internal and external, API ecosystem,” he said. “We are spending a lot of effort on automating our release cycles. So from a continuous integration perspective, that is an ongoing activity.”

As CIO of U.S. personal and business banking at BMO, Verma delivers cross-platform financial technology solutions to customers, while also advising clients on large-scale technology initiatives.

Before joining BMO in 2020, Verma served as senior executive partner for research and consulting firm Gartner. Prior to that, he served as a senior technology executive for various banks, including SunTrust, KeyBank and Bank of America, providing services for consumer and retail banking operations.

The Bank Automation Summit will showcase new uses and innovative deployments of automation technology across financial services. Attendees can explore how industry leaders are driving cost-efficient solutions while boosting customer experience and streamlining back-office functions.

The Bank Automation Summit, taking place March 1-2 in Charlotte, is the first and only event to focus solely on automation in banking. The event will feature the brightest minds from across financial services on intelligent automation strategies and deployment. Learn more and register here for Bank Automation Summit 2022.