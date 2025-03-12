Bank Automation News will present the webinar “Emerging fintechs: New technologies you need to know now” on Tuesday, April 8, at 11 a.m. EST.

In this 45-minute discussion moderated by BAN Senior Associate Editor Madeline Durrett, industry leaders will discuss:

What the fintech startup scene says about the future of banking technology;

Key innovations introduced by startups in the past year;

What types of technologies financial institutions are looking for; and

Emerging opportunities for fintechs.

The webinar features a panel of experts from across the financial services industry, including:

Russ Barrett , executive vice president and chief operating officer at the $62 billion Valley Bank ;

, executive vice president and chief operating officer at the $62 billion ; Jeff Flynn , director at the $2.4 trillion Citi ’s venture capital arm Citi Ventures;

, director at the $2.4 trillion ’s venture capital arm Citi Ventures; Kevin Green , COO at fintech Hapax ; and

, COO at fintech ; and Brandon Min, founder and chief executive at fintech Herd Security.

Fintech investment is expected to rebound in 2025 following historically rough 2024 for fintech startups, Carey Ransom, managing director at financial services-focused strategic investment fund BankTech Ventures, told BAN recently, citing clear regulations and improving macroeconomic conditions as key growth factors.

Open banking could also boost collaboration between financial institutions and fintechs as consumers seek more app integrations with their bank accounts, Ethan Geiling, lead for strategic financial institution partnerships at fintech Plaid, said at the recent Bank Automation Summit 2025.

Click here for more information and to register for this free April 8 webinar.