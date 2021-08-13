Zelle, the person-to-person payments app utilized by leading banks and financial institutions, launched a new ad campaign on Thursday. The campaign aims to help participating institutions lure clients to the bank-agnostic app in an ongoing battle with its top competitor, PayPal subsidiary Venmo.

“All banks on the Zelle network can promote its use to their customer bases while Venmo growth is more organic and happens by word of mouth,” Talie Baker, senior analyst with Aite Group, had previously told Bank Automation News.

The humorous campaign capitalizes on the app’s strong bank connections, pointing out that Zelle is embedded in many banking apps — “probably your banking app,” one of the characters quips. The ads are available in both English and Spanish.

The app’s network operator, Early Warning Services, is owned by Bank of America, Truist, Capital One, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank and PNC.