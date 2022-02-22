Radha Suvarna, head of enterprise payments strategy and innovation at Citizens, will join the panel “Strategies for Automating Payment Processes” on Wednesday, March 2, at 11:15 a.m. ET at Bank Automation Summit 2022. The Summit will be held March 1-2 at JW Marriott in Charlotte, N.C.

The panel will discuss real-time transaction processing, embedded payments opportunities and potential regulatory compliance challenges.

Suvarna leads Citizens’ payments strategy with a focus on client experiences and value propositions by accelerating the bank’s enterprisewide payments capabilities and platforms. He previously led digital payments and lending for Citi’s U.S. Consumer Bank, where he built and implemented payment capabilities and partnerships including Payment Hub, Apple Pay, PayPal, Google Pay and Zelle, as well as card-based installment products like Flex Loan and Flex Pay. Suvarna also managed the test for proprietary wallet concepts such as Citi Pay.

He has played an active role in several industrywide initiatives, including The Clearing House’s (TCH) Secure Token Exchange and Real Time Payments, Early Warning Services’ Zelle and the Federal Reserve’s Faster Payments Task Force.

Citizens partners with Zelle for person-to-person payments and was one of the first financial institutions to begin using the real-time payments rail developed by TCH for customers faster payments.

