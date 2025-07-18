Piermont Bank built its own proprietary API platform to allow companies to tap its embedded finance services, a market that is expected to reach $7 trillion in transaction value in 2026.
The proprietary platform was built so the digital commercial “bank can move faster and respond with more precision,” founder and Chief Executive Wendy Cai-Lee tells Bank Automation News on this episode of “The Buzz” podcast.
The embedded finance offerings from the digital bank, she says, are vehicles for:
- Revenue;
- Retention; and
- Data.
Piermont, founded in 2019, has $500 million in assets, according to the company.
Listen to “The Buzz” to hear Cai-Lee discuss Piermont’s embedded finance strategy.
