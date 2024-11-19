Sabrina Tharani, senior vice president of fintech and venture partnerships at Mastercard, will join the speaker faculty at Bank Automation Summit 2025 in Nashville, Tenn.

Tharani will join the panel “Inside the current fintech scene: New startups, ideas and opportunities” on March 3 at 4 p.m. CT at the Hilton Downtown Nashville.

Featuring compelling presentations and interactive sessions with a focus on AI investment and automation technology. Bank Automation Summit 2025 brings together established industry leaders and ambitious startups to connect and collaborate, learn and network.

On the panel, Tharani will join Don Muir, chief executive and co-founder at digital bank Arc, and Katie Quilligan, an investor at venture capital firm BankTech Ventures to discuss:

Global fintech funding trends;

How AI investments will drive funding rounds; and

Shifting investment priorities toward profitability over growth.

With a focus on innovation during the past year, Mastercard announced several new products in the pipeline during the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Oct. 31, including:

Bill payments solution Bill Qkr;

A generative AI-driven virtual assistant built in collaboration with Databricks ; and

Connect Plus, a tool that helps customers understand who is accessing their financial data.

In addition, Mastercard celebrated the 10th anniversary of Start Path, its startup accelerator designed to bring innovations in blockchain, open banking, small business, AI, loyalty and more.

Start Path provides “an opportunity to now also collaborate with these emerging digital players — and harness the win-win that is startup and corporate partnerships,” Tharani previously told Bank Automation News.

Learn more about Bank Automation Summit 2025 and register here.