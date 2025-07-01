J.P. Morgan Payments’ Ryan Schmiedl will speak during Bank Automation News’ webinar “Seamless integration: The new frontier in embedded payments” on Tuesday, July 22, at 11 a.m. ET.

Schmiedl is the global head of embedded finance platform and products and global head of payments trust and safety and AI/ML at J.P. Morgan Payments.

Register here for the free webinar.

During this free, 45-minute discussion, Schmiedl joins payments leaders from BNY, Truist and U.S. Bank to discuss the technology behind direct integration for embedded finance, new embedded payment solutions and who is betting on the embedded finance business model.

J.P. Morgan Payments offers APIs and simplified digital onboarding for its clients to tap into embedded payments capabilities, Lia Cao, global head of embedded finance and solutions at J.P. Morgan Payments, previously told BAN.

Panelists for the upcoming webinar include:

Mike Jorgensen , head of emerging solutions and embedded payments, U.S. Bank .

Carl Slabicki , executive platform owner of treasury services, BNY ; and

Chris Ward , head of enterprise payments, Truist .

More information about the free webinar “Seamless integration: The new frontier in embedded payments” on Tuesday, July 22, at 11 a.m. ET. is available here.