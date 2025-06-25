Bank Automation News presents the webinar “Seamless integration: The new frontier in embedded payments” on Tuesday, July 22, at 11 a.m. ET.

In this free, 45-minute discussion moderated by BAN Editor Whitney McDonald, payments leaders will discuss the technology behind direct integration for embedded finance, new solutions in the market and who is betting on the embedded finance business model for revenue and deposit streams.

Register here for the webinar.

The embedded finance market is projected to reach $251.5 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 16.8%, according to March research by MarketsandMarkets.

Businesses across industries are embracing embedded finance to provide integrated and seamless financial solutions natively and financial institutions are providing the tech.

In June, U.S. Bank rolled out its U.S. Bank Embedded Payments Solution allowing corporates, midsize businesses and fintechs to embed U.S. Bank payments into their existing platforms, Mike Jorgensen, head of emerging solutions and embedded payments for U.S. Bank, told BAN.

“Customers, fintechs, payment service providers … they have an appetite to create an ecosystem and an experience within their ecosystem so that people don’t have to jump between systems,” Jorgensen said.

Other FIs investing in and offering embedded solutions include:

$3.6 trillion JPMorgan ;

Tech provider Fiserv ; and

$1.7 trillion Citi .

BAN is pleased to host the following payments leaders for this webinar discussion:

Carl Slabicki , executive platform owner of treasury services, BNY ;

Chris Ward , head of enterprise payments, Truist ; and